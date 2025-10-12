Listen Live
MP visits historic Shrewsbury pumpng station where flood concerns persist

Ongoing concerns over flooding fused with insights into local history when Shrewsbury’s MP visited a 125-year-old landmark in the town.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley pictured during a visit to Coleham Pumping Station
Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley pictured during a visit to Coleham Pumping Station

Volunteers from the Shrewsbury Steam Trust charity welcomed Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley to the Coleham Pumping Station, built in 1900 to house two large steam-driven beam engines that were used to pump sewage until being decommissioned in 1970.

Mrs Buckley – who was joined by Shropshire Councillor for Belle Vue, Kate Halliday – said: “I was delighted to receive an invitation to visit the pumping station which is an amazing place.

“What a fabulous working museum of steam engines and fascinating water engineering history for our town.

“We also talked about the modern-day challenges with water management on the site and saw the flood level markings from previous flood events in Coleham.

“The pumping station buildings – resembling a handsome Victorian chapel – are listed with Historic England as being of architectural importance. Today the pumping station is owned by the Shrewsbury Museums Service, and is open to the public on selected dates during the year.

“I was lucky to have a tour from Ron Targett, John Maclean and Chris Lemon, along with Belle Vue Councillor Kate Halliday.

“The volunteer group meets on Tuesdays and they’re always open to new volunteers with an interest in engineering or steam. I’m looking forward to their next open day in the spring.”

