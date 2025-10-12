Broadband boost for South Shropshire as MP secures new gigafibre deal

An additional 2,000 homes and businesses in South Shropshire are set to gain access to gigabit-capable broadband, following the success of a vigorous campaign by local MP, Stuart Anderson.

The new connectivity comes after Openreach signed a fresh contract to connect 4,000 premises across Mid-West Shropshire, half of which fall within Mr Anderson’s South Shropshire constituency.

Accelerating the Rollout

This marks the second contract Openreach has secured for the area this year. An earlier deal in January, valued at £108 million, was awarded for 48,000 premises across East and South Shropshire, North Herefordshire, and parts of Wales.

The latest development follows a period of frustration for constituents after a previous contract with provider Voneus was terminated in December 2024. At the time, Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant MP confirmed that no infrastructure had been built and no public funding had been released to Voneus, assuring Mr Anderson he was “moving swiftly” to find alternative solutions.

Since then, Mr Anderson has been campaigning to “enhance digital connectivity” as part of his broader plan to “unlock rural prosperity” across the constituency.

Call for Pace

While the MP welcomed the new contract, he stressed the need for rapid delivery to ensure the greatest local impact. Mr Anderson met with Openreach representatives in Parliament in August to underscore the urgent need for greater investment in the region.

The MP also took aim at the Government’s recent decision to push back the national target for full rollout from 2030 to 2032, a manifesto commitment previously pledged by the Conservatives.

Gigabit broadband availability in South Shropshire currently stands at a disappointing 42%—representing 21,422 premises—which is notably below the national average. This poor showing places Shropshire in the bottom five of English constituencies and the fifteenth least connected in the entire UK.

The rollout is being managed by Building Digital UK (BDUK), which has, however, guaranteed Mr Anderson that the local South Shropshire programme will be completed by the original 2030 deadline. The project is part of Project Gigabit, launched in 2021 to ensure rural areas—those often excluded from commercial plans—are not left behind.

MP Demands Greater Ambition

Reflecting on the news, Stuart Anderson MP said:

“Local homes and businesses rightly demand greater broadband coverage and faster speeds. I know just how important this is for residents, which is why I launched my campaign to enhance digital connectivity after the contract for Mid-Shropshire was cancelled last year.”

“I am pleased that Openreach has now been awarded this contract, which will see gigabit broadband rolled out to a further two thousand premises in South Shropshire. To achieve the greatest possible impact, this new contract must be delivered at pace.”

Mr Anderson concluded with a demand for greater national ambition: “The Government should also rethink its decision to delay full national rollout by two years to 2032. Despite the government’s delay, I will continue to work with broadband operators to boost the rollout in South Shropshire and address areas that still need support to get connected.”