Bridgnorth firefighters attend two fires in early hours

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth firefighters were called out twice in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 12 October, to tackle separate fires in the town.

Both incidents occurred in quick succession, keeping crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service busy.

The first alert came in at 1.09 am when Fire Control received a report of a “Fire In Open” at Crown Meadow, Bridgnorth.

One fire appliance was immediately mobilised from the local Bridgnorth station. Upon arrival, crews found a single wheelie bin fully destroyed by fire. Firefighters quickly used knapsacks to extinguish the fire.

The situation was brought under control swiftly, with the stop message received just 16 minutes later at 1.25 am.

A short time after clearing the first incident, the crew was called out again. At 1.47 am, Fire Control received a second call reporting another fire, this time on Anderson Lane.

Once again, a single fire appliance from Bridgnorth was sent to the scene. The incident was more substantial than the first, involving approximately 15 metres of trees and fencing that had caught fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze using a hosereel jet and small gear to bring it under control. The Police were also present at the scene.

