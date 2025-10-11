Success for Shrewsbury’s Sentinel exhibition at Abbey Station



Organisers are celebrating a remarkable turnout for the recent Rolls Royce and Sentinel two-day exhibition, which drew hundreds of visitors to the Abbey Station Visitor Centre in Shrewsbury.

Peter Mellor and Verity Percival, Chairman of the Sentinel Drivers Club; with Michael Llewellyn and David Morris from the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust

The event, a vibrant celebration of the town’s industrial past, saw enthusiasts travelling from as far afield as High Wycombe and Chelmsford to view artefacts and share cherished memories.

The exhibition, orchestrated by the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust, aimed to honour the life of the old Sentinel works. One of the organisers, David Morris, expressed his relief and delight at the timing of the event.

“We have been trying to organise a celebration of the life of the old Sentinel works for some time now, but we really were getting quite worried as to how many people were going to be still around, if we left it just that little bit much longer,” Mr Morris stated. “None of us are getting any younger and so we thought it was important that we brought people and their memories together as soon as possible.”

The displays featured a rich array of photographs, badges, medals, memorabilia, and films. Crucially, the gathering encouraged former employees to volunteer new, fascinating details about the site.

The exchange of memories yielded some truly astonishing revelations, adding layers to the factory’s history.

“The biggest surprise to me was the fact that an underground war shelter, later became an indoor shooting range, with a photographic dark room constructed alongside it,” Mr Morris revealed. But the most sensational discovery concerned wartime espionage. “The fact that a German spy – working inside the factory – also tried to guide enemy bombers there, using lanterns was another story that we knew absolutely nothing about.”

The overwhelming response has already led to calls for a repeat event. “We are already coming under pressure to do this event again!” Mr Morris quipped.

Mr Morris also extended his heartfelt thanks to the Sentinel Drivers Club for their invaluable contribution to the weekend. “It certainly would have been an uphill struggle without them. It has been wonderful working with such passionate and knowledgeable people.”

Contribute Your Memories

The Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust remains committed to developing and recording the complete history of Sentinel and Rolls Royce in Shrewsbury.

They are appealing for anyone with further information, photographs, or memories to come forward and assist in their ongoing efforts.

Anyone with information or photos is asked to contact David Morris on 07773 537564 or at djmfastforward@hotmail.co.uk or Michael Llewellyn on 07913 684531 or michael.llewellyn1@btinternet.com.