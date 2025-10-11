Shrewsbury Police carry out patrols to ensure safety in the town’s vibrant night-time economy

Police have confirmed that a successful night of high-visibility patrols took place on Friday, 10 October, as part of the ongoing effort to ensure safety in the town’s vibrant night-time economy.

The operation, codenamed ‘Op Crane’, sees officers from the Shrewsbury Town Centre Team and Response officers from Team A, supervised by Police Sergeant Atkinson, conduct focused foot patrols every Friday and Saturday night.

The primary goal of ‘Op Crane’ is to deter crime and tackle anti-social behaviour in areas of the town centre previously identified as having issues.

- Advertisement -

In addition to maintaining a prominent police presence, the operation includes proactive engagement with the town’s numerous licensed premises. Officers visit pubs and clubs to liaise directly with Landlords and their staff, checking for any potential issues and ensuring that customers are enjoying a safe and pleasant evening.

A key element of the strategy is maintaining good communication with security staff. Officers utilise the ‘pub watch’ radio system and in-person contact with door staff, which enables rapid response to any incidents and helps prevent situations from escalating as the night progresses.

Reporting on Friday’s activity, police stated that there was a “good level of footfall” across the town. Crucially, the overwhelming majority of people had a “great evening enjoying the many restaurants, pubs and clubs the town has to offer.”

‘Op Crane’ is set to continue tonight as police remain committed to working with local businesses to ensure Shrewsbury remains a secure and enjoyable place for a weekend night out.