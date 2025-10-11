Shrewsbury Museum Service secures vital funding

Shropshire Council’s Museum and Archive Service has received a significant financial boost, with an award of £226,238 from Arts Council England’s Museum Renewal and Renewal Top Up Fund.

The Medieval Gallery at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Photo: Shropshire Council

The grant is being hailed as “critical support” that will help the service maintain its operations, protect Shropshire’s rich cultural heritage, and sustain engagement with local communities amidst ongoing financial uncertainties affecting the sector.

The funding arrives at a critical juncture for local authority museums across the UK, many of which are currently grappling with severe financial strain.

- Advertisement -

Protecting Jobs and Programming

Fay Bailey, Shropshire Council’s culture and heritage development manager, emphasised the importance of the award in preventing cutbacks.

“Museums across the UK continue to face a range of long-term challenges that pose serious risks to their sustainability,” Ms Bailey stated. “This funding will help to maintain levels of employment in 2025/26 thereby preventing any reduction in programming and opening days at Shropshire Museums & Archives.”

In addition to securing current service levels, the council noted the grant will enable the development of income-generating areas, such as the museum café and shop.

Ms Bailey expressed gratitude, acknowledging the efforts of various bodies: “We are very grateful to DCMS and Arts Council England and to the English Civic Museums Network who have successfully lobbied on behalf of all regional museums to help us gain this vital support.”

Recognition of ‘Vital Role’

James Owen, Cabinet member for housing and leisure, welcomed the news, stating the grant is a testament to the quality of the team’s work.

“We are immensely proud of our teams. This grant from Arts Council England recognises the vital role our museums and archives play in Shropshire’s identity during these challenging times,” he said.

Mr Owen confirmed the money will ensure the continuation of the core activities that define the service: “It will help us to continue our work of research, heritage management and community engagement.”

Arts Council England established the Museum Renewal Fund specifically to provide urgent assistance to local authority museums, recognising the unprecedented pressures threatening their survival. This emergency funding is deemed essential for safeguarding jobs, maintaining opening hours, and enabling museums to develop new strategies for generating income.