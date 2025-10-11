Firefighters rescue horse from brook near Wem

A horse was rescued by firefighters this morning, Saturday 11 October, after becoming trapped in a fieldside brook near Wem.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at Northwood, Wem, at 7.54 am following an emergency call reporting an animal rescue.

Three fire appliances, including the specialist Rescue Tender, were quickly mobilised from Wellington and Wem stations, with an Operations Officer also attending to coordinate the operation.

Crews arrived to find the animal trapped in a brook, standing in approximately two feet of water. Utilising specialised lifting and animal harnesses, as well as strops and straps, firefighters worked to secure and free the large animal.

In a successful and delicate operation, the horse was safely moved from the water and returned to the field.

A spokesperson for SFRS confirmed the incident, stating, “Crews used lifting and animal harnesses, straps, and strops to successfully release one horse from a fieldside brook where it was trapped in a two-foot depth of water.”