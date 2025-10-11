Listen Live
Saturday, October 11, 2025
CCTV image released following Bridgnorth assault

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police officers investigating an assault in Bridgnorth have released a CCTV image of three people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police say those in the image may have information that can help with enquiries
Police say those in the image may have information that can help with enquiries

The assault happened on Sunday, 5 October, at around 12.30 am on Cartway, where a woman aged in her 30s was assaulted by a man, causing facial injuries.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, and the woman was left in the care of the ambulance service. 

Officers would like to speak to the three people in the image, as they are believed to have been in the area at the time, and may have information that can help with enquiries. 

If you recognise the people, or may have witnessed the assault, please contact PC Samuel Thomas by emailing samuel.thomas@wesmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 9i of October 5, 2025.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org 

