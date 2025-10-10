Stalwart philanthropist honoured by her friends

The League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic NHS Foundation Trust (RJAH) held a celebration event to honour their Vice-Chairman, Susan, Lady Trevor, as she retires as Vice-Chairman, to become a Vice-President.

Lady Trevor

The event took place at Derwen College on Tuesday 30 September and saw volunteers, staff and friends gather for a luncheon to celebrate Lady Trevor’s 58 years of unwavering dedication and service to RJAH. As a token of thanks, she was presented with a gift in recognition of her extraordinary contribution.

For nearly six decades, Lady Trevor has been at the heart of charitable work supporting patients and staff at RJAH through the League of Friends.

From her early days volunteering on the wards and in hydrotherapy, to hosting spinal patients at her home, she has always placed people and their wellbeing at the centre of her service.

Alongside this hands-on care, she has also played a leading role in fundraising for major developments including the Research Centre, Hydrotherapy Pool, Chapel Concert Hall and, most recently, Horatio’s Garden.

Her tireless dedication, compassion and leadership have left a remarkable and lasting legacy for patients, staff and the wider community.

As part of the celebration, the charity took the opportunity to reflect on the combined service of the volunteers in attendance. When totted up, the total came to almost 1,000 years of volunteering – a remarkable milestone that highlights the exceptional dedication to the hospital.

Peter David, Friends Chairman, said: “It was a privilege to come together with so many colleagues and friends to celebrate Lady Trevor and all that she has given over the past 58 years.

“Her generosity and determination have touched countless lives and inspired everyone who has worked alongside her.

“We are immensely proud to have honoured her in this way, and grateful for the incredible legacy she has created for RJAH and the community it serves.”

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner JP, said: “What an absolute treasure Sue Trevor has been for 58 years, dedicating so much time to making life better for patients at RJAH.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside someone with such determination, commitment and depth of knowledge”.

Lady Trevor added: “I have been so fortunate to work with such dedicated colleagues and volunteers over the years.

“RJAH and its patients have always been close to my heart, and it has been a joy to support the League of Friends in any way I can.”