Shrewsbury awaits results in prestigious RHS Bloom competitions

Shrewsbury’s dedication to horticultural excellence, community pride and environmental enhancement will soon be recognised and celebrated as the town awaits the results of this year’s Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Bloom competitions.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury Cllr Alex Wagner pictured with Helen Ball Town Clerk, bloom team memebers and judges. Photo: Shrewsbury Town Council

For decades, Shrewsbury has been recognised as one of the country’s most beautiful and environmentally conscious towns, with its vibrant floral displays, sustainable planting schemes and strong community partnerships forming the heart of its Shrewsbury in Bloom campaign. The town’s efforts not only enhance its visual appeal but also promote biodiversity, encourage volunteer involvement and boost civic pride among residents and visitors alike.

Shrewsbury will learn its fate in the RHS Heart of England in Bloom competition when the regional awards ceremony takes place on Tuesday 21st October at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern. The following week, attention will turn to the Britain in Bloom national finals, where Shrewsbury has represented the Heart of England region in the Small City/City category. The national awards ceremony will be held in Brighton on Friday 31st October.

Both competitions recognise towns and cities for their outstanding contribution to the local environment through floral displays, community engagement, and environmental initiatives.

Last year, Shrewsbury celebrated remarkable success — taking home the Horticultural Excellence, Small City, and Overall Winner awards in the Heart of England in Bloom. As winner of the Small City category, Shrewsbury went on to represent the region in the Britain in Bloom national finals this summer.

Competing against Aberdeen Communities Together, Chorley in Bloom, Derry City, Harrogate in Bloom, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, Royal Tunbridge Wells in Bloom, and Torquay in Bloom, Shrewsbury welcomed the national judges for a four-hour visit. The judges toured the Town Council’s depot, explored Shrewsbury’s vibrant town centre, and admired the award-winning Dingle gardens in The Quarry.

Each year, more than 300,000 summer bedding plants feature in Shrewsbury’s floral displays, with over 10,000 plants grown from cuttings of the previous year’s blooms — a testament to the town’s commitment to sustainability and horticultural excellence.

Stuart Farmer, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, said:

“I would like to thank all of the Town Council staff, members of the Bloom committee, and the many community groups who have worked so hard throughout the year to make Shrewsbury look its best. Their dedication and teamwork has been truly outstanding. We’re all looking forward to the results and remain optimistic that our collective effort and pride in the town will be reflected in the awards.”

Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council added: “I have received so many comments about the standards of our flowers this year and I must praise staff for their efforts in what has been a hot, dry summer. It really goes a long way to making Shrewsbury a fabulous place to live, work and visit.”

The Shrewsbury in Bloom team now eagerly awaits the results of both competitions, where judges will reveal whether the town’s dedication to horticultural excellence, community spirit, and environmental improvement has once again been recognised at both regional and national level.