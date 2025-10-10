Midwife wins national award for advancing inclusive maternity care

A Trust midwife who has led a range of initiatives to improve maternity care for communities has won the B.A.M.E Midwife of the Year award.

Award winner Sherilyn Ndhlovu with John Skelton, Nkiruka Nduka and Adebolu Oni

The award was a category in the 2025 B.A.M.E. Health & Care Awards and recognises midwives from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds who demonstrate leadership, compassion, and advocacy in maternity care.

It celebrates those who not only provide outstanding clinical care, but also champion equity, cultural sensitivity, and inclusion within their practice.

Sherilyn Ndhlovu joined The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in January 2025 as an Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Midwife. Since then, she has led a range of initiatives to improve maternity care for communities that have experienced health inequalities.

Her work has included creating a nationally shared Cultural Insights Booklet, providing focused staff education, and collaborating with families to make maternity services more inclusive and accessible.

She has also contributed to policies at both local and regional levels, helping to embed inclusive practices across the maternity pathway.

Speaking about her role, Sherilyn said: “When I began, my initial focus was to understand the local demographics of Shrewsbury, Telford and Wrekin, and then compare that data with our birthing population to identify gaps and disparities.

“The next step was to engage with staff to assess their needs, both in terms of knowledge and the support required to deliver equitable and inclusive maternity care.

“There is still much work to be done, but foundations have now been laid for meaningful change.”

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, said: “We are committed to ensuring that everyone using our maternity services has the best possible experience, and we are already receiving feedback that local communities, and our teams, are feeling more supported and included.

“Sherilyn’s work is a shining example of how inclusive leadership can transform care and build trust with the communities we serve. We are incredibly proud of her achievement and congratulate her on this well-deserved national recognition.”

The Trust congratulates Sherilyn on this award and acknowledges the positive impact of her work on maternity care across the region.

The Trust also congratulates John Skelton, a finalist in the Educator or Workforce Developer of the Year category, for championing inclusive education and supporting the development of B.A.M.E staff, and Nkiruka Nduka, a finalist in the Future Leader Next Gen (18–30) category, recognised for her innovative thinking and commitment to equity in healthcare.