Ludlow Town Council calls for urgent action on ‘dangerous’ King Street building

Ludlow Town Council has issued an urgent plea to Shropshire Council to intervene immediately over the “dangerously dilapidated” former Costa Coffee premises on King Street, warning that an “avoidable accident” is imminent.

The Grade II listed building in King Street, Ludlow

The Council has expressed “increasing concern” over the condition of the vacant building at 4-5 King Street, stating that the deteriorating structure poses a serious risk to public safety.

According to the Town Council, the building’s worsening state of disrepair has already led to safety incidents.

A statement released today highlighted that “debris and glass [have been] falling from the structure onto the public footpath below, posing a clear and unacceptable danger to pedestrians.”

Following repeated, unsuccessful calls for action, Ludlow Town Council is now imploring Shropshire Council’s Building Control Team to “act without delay” and use their legal powers.

Crucially, Ludlow Town Council itself has “no legal authority” to force the property owner, SEP Properties, or their contractor, Beaumanor, to carry out the necessary remedial works.

Therefore, the Council believes that “decisive intervention from Shropshire Council is now essential to safeguard public safety,” urging them to exercise their powers under the Building Act 1984.

The statement also touched upon the wider responsibility of property owners in the historic market town.

“Every property owner… has not only a legal duty to keep their premises in a safe and sound condition, but also a moral responsibility to protect the town’s image,” the Council noted, adding that Shropshire Council, as the competent authority, “shares this responsibility.”

The Town Council concluded its strong message by calling upon Shropshire Council “to take immediate and effective action to address the dangerous condition of 4-5 King Street and to uphold the safety, integrity, and reputation of Ludlow.”