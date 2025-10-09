Telford firm fined £1.3m following death of employee

A Telford company has been handed a fine of £1.3 million after a technician died after getting trapped in the machinery he was repairing.

On December 13, 2018, 47-year-old Steven Westbrook was working at Autostructures UK Ltd, formerly known as GKN Autostructures Ltd, to repair a machine.

Mr Westbrook, who was from Wellington, had been working on the power press when he was struck by the machine’s spinning flywheel. The machine had been unguarded and had been for a period of two years in the lead up to the incident.

- Advertisement -

He suffered catastrophic head injuries was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he sadly died four days later, on December 17, 2018.

Following an investigation between West Mercia Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Autostructures UK Ltd were charged in April 2024 with corporate manslaughter and failing to discharge the employer’s general duty under the Health and Safety Act at work.

In July 2025 the corporate manslaughter charge was dropped, and four individuals, who were also charged in relation to Mr Westwood’s death, were acquitted at Manchester Crown Court.

On Wednesday, 8 October, the firm was given a fine of £1.3 million, as well as court costs, at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to a charge under section 2(1) of the Health and Safety At Work Act etc 1974.

Detective Constable Heidi Ward, from West Mercia Police’s major investigations unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Steven’s family, who have been through a tough seven years to get here today. I would like to thank them for their patience, cooperation and understanding throughout this complex investigation.

“Steven sadly lost his life in December 2018 following, what was an avoidable, tragic accident, if health and safety was followed correctly by the firm.

“We welcome to the sentence that has been given to Autostructures UK Ltd, as we hope this brings some form of closure to Steven’s loved ones, who can now start to move forward with their lives.”

HSE principal inspector Laura Royales added: “This incident was completely avoidable. The failures of the company cost a man his life.

“HSE guidance clearly sets out the expectations of employers when using machinery like this.

“Our thoughts of course remain with Steven’s family, friends and loved ones.”