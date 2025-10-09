Sentence passed for case involving 1,800 exotic animals in Shropshire

A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence and disqualified from keeping all animals for 16 years following his involvement in a case that saw the rescue of nearly 1,900 exotic animals in Shropshire, in what the RSPCA has called one of the biggest operations of its kind.

Hermann’s tortoises were found at Senorita Sparkles. Photo: RSPCA

David Neville Johnson, 37, of Silvercroft Street, Manchester, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, 25 September, after pleading guilty to nine offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Operation Herald: A Mass Rescue Effort

The case, known as Operation Herald, followed warrants executed by West Mercia Police at four addresses on 10 December 2020. Police, RSPCA officers, and specialist exotic vets, led by RSPCA Inspector Kate Parker, removed a staggering 1,870 live animals along with 31 deceased animals.

The vast majority of the animals were found at Cosford Grange Farm Shop in Albrighton, with 73 Hermann’s tortoises discovered at another premises, Senorita Sparkles, in Newport. Seized animals included 1,061 Leopard Geckos, 294 Sulcata Tortoises, and 18 Reticulated Pythons, among many others.

Upon entering Cosford Grange Farm, Inspector Parker noted in her court statement that the cold was immediate and saw little movement from the animals in vivariums and tanks. She described finding skeletons, decayed animals, and upside-down tortoises. Crucially, she observed that heating equipment, vital for reptiles, was either unplugged or switched off.

“I was surprised by the low temperatures, as the equipment that was being used… were of standard type for the upkeep of reptiles in a common setting, however they were not turned on,” Inspector Parker wrote.

The inspection also revealed two African grey parrots in a small, filthy cage, and other animals, including quails, a bantam chick, a monitor lizard, and a crested gecko, suffering from poor living conditions, lack of water, and inadequate temperatures across the other locations. The 73 Hermann’s tortoises were found stacked in three boxes and were suffering from severe dehydration.

Sentencing and Animal Welfare Charges

Mr Johnson pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the needs of 167 animals regarding an appropriate environment, and 83 animals regarding appropriate body condition. He was also charged with selling animals without a licence and causing unnecessary suffering to 83 animals by failing to investigate and address poor body condition and weight loss. Other suffering charges related to the two African grey parrots, the 73 Hermann’s tortoises, and 15 quails kept in overcrowded conditions without water.

He received a 24-week suspended sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was disqualified from keeping all animals for 16 years. He was also ordered to complete 125 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is yet to be concluded for all defendants, with Mr Johnson’s scheduled for 5 November.

The Aftermath and Animal Placements

Tragically, despite the rescue effort, 399 animals either died or were euthanised after removal due to the severity of their poor conditions.

RSPCA Lead Exotics Officer, Inspector Kim Greaves, commented on the distressing nature of the operation: “There were dead and dying animals and it was incredibly sad to see such beautiful animals in these conditions… These animals were then sold on to unsuspecting individuals and the pet trade, who probably had no clue they were being kept like this.”

The operation involved around 30 RSPCA officers and specialist vets, working tirelessly throughout the day to secure the animals.

RSPCA Chief Inspector William Mitchell underscored the commitment of the team, particularly praising Inspector Parker’s “tireless” co-ordination and investigation. He stressed the vulnerability of exotic animals: “Reptiles may look resilient and tough on the outside but they are actually completely reliant on their owners to provide the correct environment for the species… Without proper care they become ill or suffer and, in severe cases or if left untreated, they can die.”

The surviving animals were transported for immediate veterinary treatment and subsequently housed across various RSPCA centres and private boarders, where many have now received the care they needed and found new homes. The RSPCA also thanked West Mercia Police and other agencies for their support.