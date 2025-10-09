Listen Live
12.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 10, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Portrait unveiling marks start of town festival

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Organisers of Much Wenlock’s storytelling festival today have unveiled a portrait of long-standing Much Wenlock alderman, Milner Whiteman OBE.

Milner Whiteman OBE at the unveiling of his portrait with his granddaughter, Much Wenlock Town Council's youngest elected member Cllr Daisy Whiteman
Milner Whiteman OBE at the unveiling of his portrait with his granddaughter, Much Wenlock Town Council’s youngest elected member Cllr Daisy Whiteman

The portrait was painted in oils by Shropshire artist Jacob Gourley and is the latest in a series commissioned by the Get a Word in Edgeways Festival to recognise and celebrate local people who have significantly contributed to the town.

Milner Whiteman served in local government for over 50 years, as a member of Much Wenlock Town Council he served as mayor four times. He represented the area on Bridgnorth District Council for many years, holding posts as chairman and leader.

- Advertisement -

As the Local Government Association representative, Mr Whiteman became deputy leader and was awarded his OBE during this time for services to Local Government. On his retirement from Much Wenlock Town Council in 2021, Mr Whiteman was made a rarely appointed  Freeman of the Town.

Get a Word in Edgeways’ Festival director, Mike Rust says, “Milner has served Much Wenlock and the surrounding area for over 50 years, this is a way of the recognising his  significant contribution to the town and allowing its people to show their ongoing appreciation.”

The unveiling marks the start of the Get a Word in Edgeways Festival, with poetry, music, workshops and story telling taking place around Much Wenlock from Friday 10 October, all day Saturday and culminating with a outdoor choir performance and parade through the streets from 2.30pm on Sunday 12 October.

Many events are free, and performance, day and weekend tickets are available from gawiefest.co.uk where a programme of events is available.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP