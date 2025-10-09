Phase Two of Wellington Orbit project reaches halfway point

Phase Two of Wellington Orbit’s renovation has reached the halfway point and significant progress has been made to redevelop the historic building.

Wellington Orbit. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The upper floors of the cinema at 1 Station Road are being brought back into active use to create adaptable, inclusive spaces for the community.

These works mark a significant step forward in realising Wellington Orbit’s long-term vision to enhance its facilities and deliver even greater value to the local community in a project which is set to be completed in 2026.

Local contractor Pave Aways is delivering the project and Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Innovation Telford (BiT) is managing the delivery.

This project builds on a decade-long journey for Wellington Orbit that began in 2012, culminating in the opening of phase one of the project – a 63-seat ground floor cinema and cafe in 2019.

In 2023, Telford & Wrekin Council successfully secured £9.8m of government funding (some of which was from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund) to invest in key assets that are essential to Wellington’s cultural, retail and leisure economy and one of these is Wellington Orbit.

The additional government funding enabled the purchase of the former bank and is funding the restoration of the remainder of the building.

Some of the most significant progress over the past couple of months includes roof repairs and new windows.

The building required significant roof refurbishment to replace decayed timber and now has a stabilised and reinforced roof structure.

The timber window frames and double-glazing both align with conservation area standards and will improve heating efficiency and noise reduction.

Meanwhile inside, structural changes continue to develop including first-floor partitions, ceilings, electrical/mechanical installations and toilet blocks, stairways and the boardroom are all starting to take shape.

The studio space’s vaulted ceiling has also started to come to fruition, highlighting the exciting potential this space holds for a variety of multi-functional activities in the future.

A new lift, made possible thanks to funding from Veolia Environmental Trust, is due to be installed later this month which will mark another important milestone, providing full access to the entire building.

Wellington Orbit is also exploring ways to involve the community, particularly apprentices and students to decorate the new spaces later this year.

This will provide new local opportunities to get involved in creating history, whilst adding value to the project.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, said: “Each phase of the Wellington Orbit project brings us closer to a vibrant, multi-purpose cultural hub for Wellington, a place where everyone is welcome and inspired.

“The realisation of this vision has been years in the making, and it is thanks to this Council investment and support of Wellington Orbit’s board, staff, volunteers, partners and the wider community that this shared vision is becoming a reality.

“Having these additional spaces in a building at the heart of the town can only enhance what Wellington has to offer and drive more footfall to the town.”