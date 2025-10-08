Listen Live
Wireless water quality monitoring project extended to cover length of River Clun

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A pioneering wireless water quality monitoring project, funded by the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR), has been extended to cover the full length of the River Clun.

A sensor placed in the River Clun
A sensor placed in the River Clun

This expansion marks a significant step forward in efforts to efficiently monitor water quality in the river, which is one of just 11 nationwide that is home to freshwater pearl mussels and is designated as a Special Area of Conservation.

The project, delivered in partnership with the SouthWestSensor Ltd, has installed a series of automated wireless measuring devices along the river, adding to an initial sensor that has been in situ at Clun since February.

These sensors, will provide regular, remote access to water quality data, offering a scientifically robust baseline for phosphate levels.

It is hoped that information gathered will support ongoing mitigation measures and inform future planning decisions, and is being shared with the Environment Agency, Natural England, the River Clun Monitoring Group and Local Farmers among a range of interest groups.

Tom Dainty, Shropshire Council deputy cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said:

“Extending this scheme to cover the entire River Clun is a tremendous boost for our local communities. By improving water quality and supporting the river’s unique ecosystem, we’re helping to safeguard the environment and unlock opportunities for sustainable development.

“This is a great example of innovation making a positive difference for people and nature.”

Dr Oliver Hofmann, CEO of SouthWestSensor Ltd said:

“By providing real-time, scientifically robust data, we’re empowering local communities, farmers, and conservation groups to make informed decisions that protect the river’s unique ecosystem.

“This project demonstrates how advanced technology can support sustainable development and help safeguard our natural resources.”

