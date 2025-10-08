Telford Theatre project receives national seal of approval

The Telford Theatre project, which will deliver a new state-of-the-art theatre with outstanding facilities in Oakengates, has been given a national seal of approval.

James Dunn, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director for Prosperity and Investment, Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, and David Sidaway, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Chief Executive

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, visited the site of the new theatre to take a closer look at plans for the development which is part-funded by £15.6 million of Government funding.

The visit coincided with the launch of the Government’s £5 billion Pride in Place programme where neighbours and families across the West Midlands will lead the revival of their communities.

Residents will decide how funding is spent to revive high streets, restore parks and breathe new life into pubs, leisure centres and community halls.

New facilities which will be delivered as part of the Telford Theatre project include a larger main auditorium, a separate studio theatre which can support community groups and smaller acts, a new community art room, as well as a newly transformed foyer, theatre dining area and new bar with upgraded amenities and modernised backstage facilities.

The majority of the theatre will be completely rebuilt, transforming both the exterior and interior of the building – supporting the local economy by delivering new jobs and increasing volunteering opportunities at the theatre.

Telford Theatre will be offering a more diverse cultural programme with the expansion of the main auditorium and new studio theatre which will benefit existing theatre patrons and attract new audiences from locally and beyond.

Following the relocation of Oakengates nursery earlier this year, initial demolition works have now started while the main construction work on the new building will start in 2026.

Work to redevelop Oakengates town centre is also well underway as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s Theatre Quarter project which is transforming the 1960s shopping precinct and modernising shop frontages to make Oakengates a much more attractive place for shoppers and visitors.

Overall, the West Midlands has received a £451 million investment across 29 areas through Pride in Place, including Telford and Wrekin, to revive high streets, parks and public spaces.

As part of the fund, 169 areas will receive £2 million every year for a decade, giving long-overlooked communities the certainty and control they need to plan for the future.

A further 95 areas will receive an immediate £1.5 million to upgrade public spaces with new green spaces, play areas and sports and leisure facilities.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “It’s always pleasing to receive national recognition for projects across Telford and Wrekin and we were pleased to welcome the Secretary of State to Oakengates.

“These are exciting times for Oakengates and Telford and Wrekin as we invest significantly in a range of projects across the Borough to make it a better place to live, learn, work and socialise for many generations to come.”

Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said: “Telford’s theatre transformation exemplifies exactly what our Pride in Place programme will help communities achieve across the country.

“Community assets, like theatres, really bring communities together, instil local pride, boost job opportunities and drive the regional growth that local people can feel.

“I look forward to hearing how people across the West Midlands seize their new powers to drive forward their local priorities.”

This investment is all part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better Borough, whilst the Council continues to offer the lowest rates of council tax in the Midlands and some of the lowest in the country.