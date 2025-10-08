MP goes the extra mile for children’s hospice charity

North Shropshire’s MP is lacing up her running shoes as she prepares to take part in the Oswestry 10k, raising funds for Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Hope House Fundraising Manager, Catrin Dowdeswell and North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan

The event takes place on Sunday, 12 October, and will see Helen Morgan MP join hundreds of runners completing the course in support of causes close to their hearts.

Helen has set a fundraising target of £500 and will run in a Hope House vest with the aim of highlighting the “vital” service the hospice provides in respite and end of life care.

- Advertisement -

Speaking ahead of the race, Helen said: “I’m really pleased to be able to take part to raise funds for Hope House. It’s an amazing charity that does vital work supporting children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families.

“The training is going well so far, and I’m hopeful to finish the race with a good time while also reaching my fundraising target. Please donate as much as you can!”

The MP raised more than £1,000 for Hope House when she completed the race in 2023. She has had little time to train this year due to her busy diary in Westminster and the constituency but has now committed to running the course which starts on Church Street, heads through Morda towards Trefonen before returning to the town centre.

Hope House provides specialist care and support to more than 750 children and their families in Shropshire, Cheshire, and across Wales from its hospices in Morda and Ty Gobaith.

Head of fundraising at Hope House, Alison Marsh, said: “We are delighted that Helen has chosen to support Hope House Children’s Hospices whilst taking on the Oswestry 10k.

“This is an especially meaningful event because the route takes you right past Hope House itself, it will be a moving reminder to our runners of why every step makes a difference.

“Thanks to Helen’s support, we can be here to help local children with life-threatening conditions live their best lives.”

Donations to Helen’s fundraising efforts can be made via Just Giving at justgiving.com/page/helen-morgan-mp.