Hospital trust reintroduces face mask wearing amid rising COVID-19 cases

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

NHS England guidance has prompted a local hospital trust to re-introduce mandatory face mask wearing in several key clinical areas, effective from today, Wednesday 8 October.

The move is a preventative measure to curb the spread of respiratory infections, including a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, and to safeguard patients, visitors, and staff as winter approaches.

The policy requires all patients and visitors to wear face masks at all times when in the following departments and wards:

– Emergency Department (ED)

– Same Day Emergency Care, Acute Medical Unit, Acute Medical Assessment area

– Surgical Assessment Unit

– Children’s Assessment Unit & Ward 19

– Ward 24 and Ward 17 (Respiratory Wards)

– Ward 23 (Oncology/Haematology), Chemo Day Centre, Lingen Davies, Haematology clinics and Paediatric Oncology/Haematology

– Ward 35 (Nephrology)

– Neonatal unit

Face Masks Provided and Exemptions Managed

The hospital confirmed that face masks will be supplied within the designated areas, and visitors are asked to speak to a member of staff if they require one. Individuals who believe they are exempt from wearing a mask are also asked to discuss this with a staff member upon arrival. The trust stated it will “continue to regularly review” the requirement for face masks across its sites.

Public Urged to Help Reduce Winter Pressure

Alongside the mask mandate, the hospital has appealed to the public to take simple steps to protect the NHS and their loved ones this winter:

Get Vaccinated: All eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to receive their free winter vaccinations to bolster personal and community immunity. Information on eligibility is available at www.nhs.uk.

Do Not Visit When Unwell: Members of the public are strictly asked not to visit the hospital if they are suffering from any infectious symptoms, including a cold, flu, sore throat, diarrhoea, vomiting, or a chest infection.

Check Before Attending Appointments: Patients who are feeling unwell but have a scheduled hospital appointment must contact the relevant department for advice on whether they should attend or postpone their appointment.

The measures are being implemented as part of a wider national effort to manage the anticipated increase in seasonal illnesses and hospital admissions over the colder months.

