Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Emergency services attend collision after car collides with wall in Longville

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services were called to a collision in Longville, between Much Wenlock and Church Stretton, late on Wednesday evening.

A car reportedly struck a wall and came to rest in the middle of the carriageway at around 10.55 pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service immediately mobilised two fire appliances, one from Church Stretton and one from Much Wenlock, to the area.

Upon arrival, crews worked quickly to ensure the vehicle was made safe using small gear. The incident also saw the joint attendance of the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

While the full extent of the injuries is not yet known, the casualties were transferred to the care of the ambulance service at the scene.

