Listen Live
13.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after major fire at former Shrewsbury pub

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a major fire that engulfed the vacant Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury on Monday evening.

The fire started in the roof space of the Oxon Priory in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire started in the roof space of the Oxon Priory in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

West Mercia Police confirmed the arrests as part of the investigation into the blaze at the former pub.

The alarm was raised at 8.52 pm after the fire was reported to have started in the pub’s roof space before rapidly spreading through the building.

- Advertisement -

Six Appliances Tackle Intense Blaze

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the intense blaze, deploying a total of six fire appliances. Resources mobilised to the scene included the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit, and the Welfare Unit.

Crews were dispatched from stations across the county, including Shrewsbury, Baschurch, Church Stretton, Minsterley, and Telford Central. Firefighters used Breathing Apparatus (BA), hosereel and main jets, and Thermal Imaging Cameras to bring the flames under control.

Operations, Safety, and Principal officers were in attendance, along with support from the Highways Agency, the Land Ambulance Service, and the Police.

Pub Closed in August

The Oxon Priory, which was operated by brewery giants Greene King, permanently closed its doors in August. At the time, the brewery stated it was a “difficult decision to close” the venue and thanked customers for their support.

Fire crews remained at the scene this morning, Tuesday 7 October, to damp down any remaining hotspots and ensure the area is safe.

The full extent of the damage to the property remains unclear. A formal investigation into the exact cause of the fire is now underway, and the arrests mark a significant step in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP