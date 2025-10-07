Shropshire secures spot in national health drive to bring care closer to home

Residents across Shropshire are set to benefit from more integrated, community-based healthcare after the county was selected to join the first wave of the Government’s National Neighbourhood Health Implementation Programme (NNHIP).

Shropshire is one of just 43 areas in England chosen for the initiative.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (NHS STW), in partnership with local authorities, GPs, NHS Trusts, and the Voluntary and Community Sector, submitted two bids to the programme in August, aiming to enhance health services in both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

- Advertisement -

Following the announcement of the Shropshire bid’s success, work is now commencing to develop the first wave of neighbourhood health teams in the county. These teams will be bolstered by expert coaching and input from subject specialists under the national programme.

New Teams to Deliver Joined-Up Care

The core aim of the NNHIP is to accelerate efforts to deliver joined-up care by establishing multidisciplinary neighbourhood health teams. These will comprise a wide range of professionals, including community nurses, hospital doctors, social care workers, pharmacists, dentists, optometrists, paramedics, social prescribers and voluntary sector professionals.

These teams will support people where they live, making it simpler for residents to access the right care at the right time. The initiative is particularly vital for those with long-term conditions or complex needs.

The new programme will build upon existing local services, including Shropshire Council’s targeted efforts to combat fuel poverty, support rural communities, and assist young people not in education, employment or training (NEET). It will also strengthen and expand the network of community and family hubs, which already offer essential services such as health visitor clinics, early family help, stop smoking support, youth drop-ins, and services for women and older adults.

“Pivotal to the Future Direction of NHS Services”

Despite the Telford and Wrekin bid not being selected in this initial stage, partners are committed to maintaining the strong working relationships built during the process to continue supporting the local ambition for community wellbeing.

Dr Lorna Clarson, Chief Medical Officer at NHS STW, emphasised the significance of the move: “Neighbourhood health is absolutely pivotal to the future direction of NHS services, wrapping care around our residents and helping people to stay well for longer. Shropshire’s strong foundations in this area mean we are well placed to join the first wave of the NNHIP, whilst Telford and Wrekin will continue the excellent work already underway, benefiting from the learning that will be shared across our whole system.”

Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public health, echoed this enthusiasm. He stated that the programme “is hugely important and will facilitate delivery of health and prevention services to the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, dovetailing with GP Practices, NHS community services and council services.”

Mr Bentick added that he looks forward to working with the Director of Public Health and all partners to implement the Programme, which is expected to “improve the health and wellbeing of thousands of local residents.”