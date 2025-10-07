Shropshire Council parking charges to rise from November

Motorists using Shropshire Council car parks and on-street parking bays are set for a price increase from 3 November 2025.

Cars parked at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The council has confirmed that parking charges will rise in selected areas, marking the first such hike since 2022. The move, however, will maintain the current concession of free parking on Sundays and bank holidays in car parks where it is already offered.

The Council says the extra revenue generated will be reinvested directly into maintaining existing car parks, supporting local road improvements, and boosting public transport services. The aim is to relieve pressure on general council funds, allowing them to be focused on protecting other essential services amidst a period of financial constraint.

This is the first stage of a broader parking review approved by the council’s Cabinet in December 2024.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth said:

“These measures are necessary to provide additional revenue which will be directly reinvested into maintenance and improvements to our transport services and support local road improvements. This will allow general council funds to be focused on protecting other essential services.

“The transport funding that Shropshire Council is receiving from the Government is not keeping track with costs, so we must look to other sources to support stretched budgets.

“An increase in parking charges was part of the budget agreed by the last Council at the start of this year, but our financial emergency means that we must now introduce these changes.

“Council officers have worked hard to limit the rise, and we have chosen not to change the hours of operation or remove the charging cap as proposed by the previous administration. With the majority of the changes impacting Shrewsbury, we are pleased that we were able to improve the frequency of the Park & Ride at the start of the summer. At £2 for a return ticket, with a bus every 12 minutes at peak times, this is an affordable and practical alternative to town centre parking.

“The new charges will also ensure that parking provision remains sustainable and self-financing, reducing any burden on the council’s budget.”

Key Tariff Changes

The new charges will see significant increases, particularly in Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury on-street parking (band 1) will rise from £2.80/hour to £3.60/hour. The Council says the increase is justified by the need to manage very high demand and ensure turnover in the most sought-after spaces, as well as the significantly higher costs of maintaining and enforcing on-street parking in busy urban environments.

Shrewsbury’s Raven Meadows multi-storey car park will be £2.40/hour (and £2.40 fixed fee on Sundays and bank holidays).

Parking in band 2 car parks will rise from £2.00/hour to £2.80/hour (£1.40/hour on Sundays and bank holidays).

Parking in band 3 car parks will rise from £1.20/hour to £1.40/hour (70p/hour on Sundays and bank holidays).

Parking in band 4 car parks will rise from 80p/hour to £1.20/hour (and remain free on Sundays and bank holidays)

Parking in band 5 car parks will rise from 60p/hour to 70p/hour (and remain free on Sundays and bank holidays)

There will be no increase for band 6 car parks to support the viability of smaller town centres.

Band 7 car parks will remain free.



Click here for specific car park charges.

Promoting Alternatives

The increase is explicitly tied to Shropshire’s emerging Local Transport Plan, which seeks to reduce town centre congestion by encouraging sustainable travel. The council views higher charges as a way to better manage demand and promote turnover of parking spaces.

To mitigate the impact, the Shrewsbury Park & Ride service is being strongly promoted as a viable alternative. Councillor Wilson highlighted the service’s improved frequency of a bus every 12 minutes at peak times and an “affordable and practical” return ticket price of just £2.

The changes will legally come into effect on 3 November 2025, following the publication of the statutory notice, which is due tomorrow, 8 October.