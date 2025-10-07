Oswestry Library to temporarily cut hours due to anti-social behaviour

Oswestry Library is set to temporarily reduce its opening hours following a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents.

Oswestry Library. Photo: Shropshire Council

The measure is being introduced ahead of the school half-term break to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

The temporary change will take effect from Monday, 20 October and last until Saturday, 1 November 2025. During this two-week period, the library will close daily at 3 pm.

The only exception to the revised schedule will be Thursday, 30 October, when the library will maintain its normal opening hours to accommodate the scheduled Community & Family Hub Open Day.

Normal operating times are expected to resume from Monday, 3 November.

The decision comes in response to what council officials describe as a difficult period over the summer holidays. James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, confirmed that the reduction was a direct consequence of the actions of a few individuals.

“Unfortunately, the behaviour of a minority of individuals resulted in several difficult incidents in and around the library throughout the school summer holidays,” Mr Owen stated. “This alteration is one of the necessary measures being implemented to safeguard the library space over the upcoming half-term break.”

Mr Owen stressed that while the council is actively collaborating with relevant local partners to tackle the root causes of the disorder, the immediate concern is the welfare of those using and working in the facility.

“We’re working closely with relevant local partners to manage these issues, but in the meantime, the safety of staff and customers must be the highest priority,” he added. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this temporary alteration to library opening times.”