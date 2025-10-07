Lottery funding lifeline secures future for Shrewsbury-based youth charity

The Hive, a dedicated Shrewsbury-based charity, is celebrating after securing a substantial £99,600 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Members of The Hive team outside its building on Belmont in Shrewsbury

The funding, which will be distributed over two years via the Reaching Communities grant, provides a vital lifeline that will safeguard the charity’s essential services for young people across the county.

The Hive uses creativity – including music, arts, animation, and wellbeing activities – to empower, connect, and support young people in Shropshire, offering inclusive programmes designed to help them thrive.

The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, is the largest community funder in the UK. This investment marks a turning point for The Hive, ensuring it can continue to offer its life-changing programmes, helping young people find resilience, joy, and a strong sense of belonging.

Meeting Growing Demand

The charity’s work has already made a significant impact, from using music as a lifeline for those with mental health struggles, to re-engaging excluded students through visual arts. It also creates safe, vibrant spaces where young carers and young people with care experience can simply be themselves.

This new injection of funding allows The Hive to sustain and expand these opportunities, ensuring they reach those most in need in local communities.

Katie Jennings, The Hive CEO, commented on the significance of the award:

“This funding means so much more than keeping our doors open. It’s about laying the groundwork for a future where young people’s voices lead, where creativity connects us, and where no one is left behind. We are proud of what we’ve achieved so far, but the need for The Hive’s services is growing—and now, with the help of this Reaching Communities funding, we can meet it head-on.”

Resilience and Future Growth

The grant follows a pivotal year for The Hive, during which its public “Save The Hive” campaign successfully bought the organisation crucial time to strategically plan for its future.

The award ensures that The Hive’s story of resilience, determination, and hope will continue, guaranteeing its inclusive, safe spaces will keep inspiring, supporting, and empowering young people for years to come.