Hospital Trust named finalist in national health tech awards

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is celebrating being named as finalist in two categories at the HTN Health Tech Awards 2025.

The awards recognise digital teams, programmes, innovations and health tech suppliers making a difference across health care.

SaTH has been shortlisted for its improvements in managing and using data.

This has included working closely with NHS England and other partners to update the Trust’s systems, making them more reliable and better prepared for the future. Helping the Trust meet important national reporting requirements, the improvements are supporting better planning and decision-making.

Rebecca Gallimore, Director of Digital Transformation, said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised as a finalist in the HTN Health Tech Awards. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams, and the strong partnerships we’ve built to deliver real improvements for our patients and colleagues. It’s fantastic to see our commitment to innovation being celebrated nationally.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, 8 October 2025.