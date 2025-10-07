Firefighters tackle major blaze at former Shrewsbury pub

Firefighters have tackled a major blaze that broke out at the vacant Oxon Priory pub at Shelton in Shrewsbury on Monday evening.

The fire, which was reported at 8.52 pm, started in the roof space and quickly spread to further parts of the building.

A total of six fire appliances were mobilised to the scene, including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Command Unit, and the Welfare Unit. Crews were dispatched from stations across the county, including Shrewsbury, Baschurch, Church Stretton, Minsterley, and Telford Central.

Firefighters used Breathing Apparatus (BA), hosereel and main jets, and Thermal Imaging Cameras to bring the flames under control.

Operations, Safety, and Principal officers were in attendance, alongside the Highways Agency, the Land Ambulance Service, and the Police.

The pub was permanently closed in August. Brewery giants Greene King had operated the venue and stated at the time that it was a “difficult decision to close” the pub, thanking customers for their support.

Fire crews remain at the scene this morning, Tuesday 7 October, to ensure the area is safe and to damp down any remaining hotspots.

The extent of the damage to the property is currently unclear. An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to follow.