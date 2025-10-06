Tigers on cloud nine following win over Bristol Pitbulls

Autocraft Telford Tigers played their only game of the weekend on Sunday evening with a win over Bristol Pitbulls.

Devaid Thomson scores a goal for Tigers. Photo: Edward Bowen / ebphotography

The Tigers’ game which was due to be played on the Saturday night, had been postponed last week as the Basingstoke rink is still not ready for the Bison to play on.

Tigers had made an excellent start to the season with three wins out of four games and prior to the game, David Thomson had been announced as the NIHL National League Player of the Month for September.

- Advertisement -

Tigers took the lead in the fifth minute when the puck broke kindly to Louie Newell who shot first time past Tommy Nappier in the Bristol goal. The lead lasted only twenty five seconds as Bristol hit back straight away through Bobby Ragan.

Tigers regained the lead ten minutes later when a shot from Scott McKenzie deflected to Tate Shudra who shot and hit the post but Shudra was able to get to the puck before Nappier could regain his position and pushed it over the line for Tigers’ second.

Once again Bristol hit back to level the game. Calum McGill scoring from close range.

Tigers were not at their best in the opening two periods but went ahead again seven minutes into the second period. David Thomson continued his excellent goal scoring form of late to put Tigers ahead from close range.

Bristol equalised again with a well worked goal from Mason Lipsey and then, with three minutes of the period left, they took the lead for the first time with a goal from Tanner Butler. Bristol led at the end of the second period and Telford had plenty of work to do.

Tigers were level eight minutes into the third period. Rhodes Mitchell-King sent a powerful shot in on goal and Nappier made a good save but the rebound fell to Tom Byrne to slam the puck home and draw the sides level. This seemed to be the turning point of the game.

As Bristol tired under the constant pressure from Telford, they lost their discipline. Sean Morris was called for hooking allowing Tigers a power play. Telford made the extra attacker count when Patrick Brown’s shot across the goal hit Eric Henderson’s leg and deflected into the net.

With seven minutes of the period left, Bristol gave away another penalty when Butler was called for tripping. During the subsequent power play, Jay King was called for slashing but the penalty was delayed as Tigers had possession of the puck and scored through Thomson to put the home side two goals ahead. After the goal was scored, Brown was skating away towards the Tigers’ bench, King aimed another slash at Brown’s knees and was ejected from the game. The penalty would mean a five minute power play and Tigers had a two man advantage.

The extra numbers once again paid off when Henderson scored his second of the game with a shot from the slot. With Bristol still shorthanded Tigers scored an eighth goal, Mitchell-King compounding Bristol’s misery with a slap shot from the top of the circles.

Tigers sealed a six goal period with the final goal of the game when Tyler Somerton broke in on goal and buried the puck low to Nappier’s right.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 9 Bristol Pitbulls 4.

Scorers: David Thomson (2), Eric Henderson (2), Louie Newell, Tate Shudra, Tom Byrne, Rhodes Mitchell-King and Tyler Somerton.

Man of the match: Tom Byrne.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins commented, “That was a very good finish to the game after a very tough first and second period. I don’t think we managed the puck very well and we were guilty of fuelling Bristol’s offence and didn’t take responsibility for our assignments off the puck. Brad (Day) made a huge save late in the second period which kept the game within reach.

“I could sense a little frustration creeping into our game at times, but we started and finished the third period well. Special teams were once again hot with four power play goals and 100% record on the penalty kill.

“We had a number of the original Telford Tigers team from 1985 here for the game and it was great to see so many of them. It was a pleasure to welcome them back to Telford.”