Shropshire woman charged with supporting banned terrorist group

A Shropshire woman has been formally charged with five offences, including supporting a banned terrorist organisation, specifically Hamas, following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.

Westminster Magistrates Court. Image: Google Street View

Sarah Wilkinson, 62, of Bishop’s Castle, was charged on Sunday, 5 October, and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 20 October.

– The charges relate to five separate alleged offences:

– One charge of encouragement under Section 1 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

– One charge of dissemination under Section 2 (1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

– Two charges of supporting a proscribed organisation under Section 12 (1A) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

– One charge of failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA notice (Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act).

Ms Wilkinson was initially arrested in August last year as part of the ongoing counter-terrorism inquiry and was subsequently released on bail while detectives continued their investigation.