Free digital skills help available across Shropshire

People across Shropshire will receive help to get online and boost their digital skills at a series of events being held across the county later this month.

Digital volunteer Chris Webster and Digital Skills Programme participant Tonia Roberts enjoy a digital support session at Shrewsbury’s Roy Fletcher Centre

Get Online Week, the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, starts on 20 October and Shropshire Council’s Digital Skills Programme will be holding events across the county throughout the week to encourage people to get connected.

Now in its 19th year, Get Online Week is coordinated by UK charity The Good Things Foundation. Whether people want to start managing their money online, learn about scams and security, or gain basic digital skills for employment, the message is that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to benefit from being online.

- Advertisement -

Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for customer services, said:

“Our Digital Skills Programme has 22 learning hubs, all of which are network members of the Good Things Foundation. Through these, people can access free weekly one-to-one digital support, Digital Drop-Ins for one-off technical help, and SIM cards and devices for those in greatest need. A dedicated network of friendly and knowledgeable digital volunteers and staff supports the service.

“During Get Online Week, there will be events across the area for residents to find out about the free support that is available to them.”

Events

The events are as follows. Booking is required for some.

Monday 20 October

4 All Foundation

9.30am to 10.30am

The Zone Community Hub, Linden Way, Market Drayton TF9 1QU

Free parent and carer workshop. Come along and get help with internet safeguarding, using Apple and Google to manage content and apps, plus email security.

Turn up and join in!

Mayfair Community Centre

10am to 12noon

Easthope Road, Church Stretton SY6 6BL

Get Online Safely – free safety advice followed by fun online activities and a chance to ‘give it a go’. Tea and cake provided.

Turn up and join in!

Enterprise House

2pm to 3pm

Station Road, Bishops Castle SY9 5AQ

Help and Advice Digital Drop-In. Join us for tips and information about getting online safely. Everyone welcome. Refreshments provided.

Turn up and join in!

Tuesday 21 October

4 All Foundation

9.30am to 10.30am

The Zone Community Hub, Linden Way, Market Drayton TF9 1QU

Free parent and carer workshop. Come along and get help with gaming online, chat rooms, Roblox, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, including locking these down and using whitelists/profiles.

Turn up and join in!

Taking Part

10:30am to 12noon

A digital skills workshop for adults with learning disabilities about getting online safety. Please get in touch for more information or to book.

Email: takingpart@takingpart.co.uk or phone/text/WhatsApp: 07397 646608

Wednesday 22 October

The Qube

9:30am to 12:30pm

Qube Community Hub, Oswald Road, Oswestry SY11 1RB

A digital skills trainer will be available to provide support, focusing on building confidence in using the internet, apps, and recognising scams.

Free refreshments will be served and giveaways to enjoy.

Turn up and join in!

4 All Foundation

9.30am to 10.30am

The Zone Community Hub, Linden Way, Market Drayton TF9 1QU

Free parent and carer workshop. Come along and get help with understanding AI, using it, pros and cons, dangers of AI, lack of critical thinking, reference checking.

Turn up and join in!

BizEd Projects

1pm to 3pm

Whitchurch Fire Station, Bridgwater Street, Whitchurch SY13 1QL

Drop in for our digital-themed bingo game, where we will be covering scam awareness and ways to stay safe online.

Turn up and join in!

digital@bizedprojects.com 01948 411533

Thursday 23 October

The Roy Fletcher Centre

10.30am to 1pm

12 – 17 Cross Hill, Shrewsbury SY1 1JE

Drop in to discover the latest developments in IT especially around AI and its application and uses in daily living. Also on offer is free help and support for those who are apprehensive about the digital world and how it works. Refreshments included.

Turn up and join in!

Mayfair Community Centre

10am to 12noon

Easthope Road, Church Stretton SY6 6BL

Sit with one of our friendly digital support experts for half an hour to discuss personal internet security queries, or any other digital support requirements you may have. Further free sessions can be booked to follow on. Please contact our digital support team to book your free place: call 01694 722077 or email digital.support@mayfaircentre.org.uk