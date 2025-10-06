Listen Live
Fire involving 50 tonnes of logs tackled by fire crews near Cressage

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters were called to a significant fire involving around 50 tonnes of logs near Cressage yesterday afternoon, Sunday 5 October.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 3.50 pm, reporting the blaze at Wood Lane.

Three fire appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene, including the Water Carrier, with crews arriving from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, and Wellington.

Firefighters found the large log pile “fully alight” upon arrival. To bring the intense fire under control, crews deployed a range of equipment, utilising two hosereel jets and two main jets.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to help monitor the heat and ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The operation continued for several hours with the fire being fully extinguished at 7.39 pm – nearly four hours after the initial call.

