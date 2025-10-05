Listen Live
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Police search Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site after report of suspicious activity

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police officers descended on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital this afternoon, Sunday 5 October, after a report of a person acting suspiciously outside the premises.

The alert was raised at approximately 1 pm by a member of the public who believed they had witnessed suspicious behaviour outside the hospital.

Officers responded to the call immediately and were on site within minutes, carrying out extensive searches of the area.

Following initial enquiries and a thorough sweep of the location, a police spokesperson confirmed that no individual fitting the description had been located.

“It is believed that the call was made in good faith,” a spokesperson for the force stated.

Despite the negative search results, officers remained at the hospital while further routine enquiries were conducted.

A spokesperson for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We can confirm that access to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was temporarily restricted this afternoon (5 October), whilst the Police conducted a search for a member of the public on our grounds.

“We continued to deliver services for patients during this time and worked with the Police to minimise disruption as far as possible. We would like to thank patients, visitors, staff and the Police for their support.  

“Services on the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site are open and access has been fully restored.

“Our urgent and emergency services continue to remain busy and we ask patients to phone 111, or 999 in an emergency, who can signpost you to the right service for your needs.”

