Oswestry Town Council offers grants to help fill empty town centre shops

Oswestry Town Council has launched an initiative offering grants of up to £5,000 to businesses and entrepreneurs willing to take on vacant retail spaces in the town centre.

Church Street in Oswestry Town Centre. Image: Google Street View
The new programme, titled “Breathing New Life into Empty Properties,” aims to revitalise Oswestry’s high street by encouraging new enterprises to set up shop in premises that have been empty for over six months.

The financial support is designed to be flexible, helping businesses cover significant start-up costs.

Eligible uses for the funding includes refurbishment and fit-out works, interior and exterior decoration, new signage and branding and essential accessibility improvements.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Rosie Radford, welcomed the scheme, calling it a mutual benefit for the town and its prospective businesses. She said: “These grants are a win-win – a great opportunity for aspiring business owners and a boost for the town centre.”

The council is encouraging a diverse range of businesses to apply, with the ultimate goal of transforming underutilised spaces into thriving, active enterprises.

Key Details for Applicants

The deadline for applications is 11:59 pm on Sunday 30 November 2025. As funding is limited, prospective applicants are urged to apply early. The council also stressed that all funded works must be fully completed by 31 March 2026.

To check eligibility criteria or discuss a business plan, interested parties should contact the Town Council by emailing: enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.

