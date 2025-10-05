Firefighters called to house fire at Woolston near Oswestry

Firefighters successfully extinguished a house fire at Woolston near Oswestry this morning, Sunday 5 October.

Two fire appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene following a call at 8.47 am, with crews attending from Baschurch and Ellesmere fire stations.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were also in attendance to manage the incident and begin enquiries into the cause.

Police were also on site to assist with the incident.

Firefighters swiftly tackled the blaze within the domestic property, using a hose reel jet and a covering jet to bring the flames under control.

Crews ventilated the property and used a Thermal Imaging Camera to check for any remaining hotspots and ensure the fire was completely out.

The ‘stop message’, indicating the fire was fully extinguished and the situation was under control, was received by Fire Control at 9:33 am, less than an hour after the initial call.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has not yet released any details regarding the cause of the fire.