Woman airlifted to hospital following collision on A49 at Upper Affcot

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A49 at Upper Affcot yesterday afternoon, Friday 3 October.

The collision occurred at around 4.50 pm, near the Upper Affcot junction with the A49, and involved a pedestrian and a white Hyundai car.

A woman in her 70s was air-lifted to hospital, with serious injuries.

Police officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact PC Ashley Ford via email ashley.ford@westmercia.police.uk or phone 01905 717 836.