Two brand new nurseries open doors for local families in Telford

Two brand new nurseries have officially opened their doors and welcomed dozens of new children in Telford after Government funding was secured earlier this year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds with Eileen Solomon, Headteacher at Wombridge Primary School with nursery children. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Wombridge and Lawley primary schools were two of 300 schools across the country to be given a slice of £37million for new nursery provision.

Wombridge Primary School has welcomed 14 children into its new nursery, which is based in one of the school’s converted classrooms. A further six children will be joining in the new year.

Lawley Primary School’s new nursery has opened with 16 children, with a further five children starting in January and a number of nursery places still available. The school is also still taking part in the Government’s breakfast pilot, which has been running since the start of summer term and has seen around 80 free breakfasts served each day along with 30 minutes free childcare.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“It’s great to see two new nurseries have opened this Autumn term, providing dozens of new places for three and four year olds after government funding was secured earlier this year.

“These extra spaces will support local families, particularly easing the pressure on those working families who are eligible for government funded childcare.

“It also supports children’s learning and development, helping to boost their confidence and feeling ready to start school, which is a key ambition in our 5 by 5 initiative and at the heart of the governments new Best Start in Life programme.

“It’s lovely to hear the children have settled into their new nurseries well and are already socialising with friends and starting their learning journey.”

Eileen Solomon, Headteacher at Wombridge Primary School, said:

“We’re excited to welcome children and families to our new school-based nursery. Our friendly team provide a safe, fun, and inspiring environment where children can explore, play, and grow, preparing them for a confident start to school life.”

Carol McQuiggin, Headteacher at Lawley Primary School, said:

“We are delighted to have opened our brand new nursery here at Lawley. It’s already making such a positive difference for our children and families, giving the youngest members of our community the very best start to their education. The children have settled in brilliantly, and it’s wonderful to see their confidence and curiosity growing each day. This investment has created opportunities that will benefit families now and for years to come.”