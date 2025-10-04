Listen Live
9.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Man charged over AFC Telford Utd CCTV camera thefts

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Telford man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of CCTV cameras at Telford United Football Club.

Telford Justice Centre
Telford Justice Centre

Wayne Titley, 50, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, faces three counts of theft and three counts of damage to property. The charges relate to incidents where the security cameras were stolen from the club’s grounds between 6 and 17 September 2025.

Titley appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court this morning, 3 October. Following the hearing, he has been remanded in custody.

- Advertisement -

He is scheduled to appear at the same court again next Friday, 10 October. A full trial date concerning the charges has been listed for 27 November at Telford Magistrates’ Court.

The football club has not yet issued a statement regarding the disruption caused by the alleged thefts and damage to its security system.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP