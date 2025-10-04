Man charged over AFC Telford Utd CCTV camera thefts

A Telford man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of CCTV cameras at Telford United Football Club.

Telford Justice Centre

Wayne Titley, 50, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, faces three counts of theft and three counts of damage to property. The charges relate to incidents where the security cameras were stolen from the club’s grounds between 6 and 17 September 2025.

Titley appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court this morning, 3 October. Following the hearing, he has been remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to appear at the same court again next Friday, 10 October. A full trial date concerning the charges has been listed for 27 November at Telford Magistrates’ Court.

The football club has not yet issued a statement regarding the disruption caused by the alleged thefts and damage to its security system.