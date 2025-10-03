Telford’s MP welcomes Defence Minister Luke Pollard MP to Telford

Telford’s vital role in the UK’s defence sector was firmly in the spotlight on Wednesday, 2 October, as Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness, visited Telford to tour Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) one of the area’s leading employers and a cornerstone of British military innovation.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister for Defence Readiness pictured with Shaun Davies, MP for Telford at Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, hosted the Minister marking his first engagement in his new role as part of the Ministry of Defence team. The Minister’s visit showcased the strength of Telford’s contribution to the UK’s defence manufacturing.

During the visit, Minister Pollard and Telford’s MP toured RBSL’s cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, which are playing a key role in delivering the Challenger 3 and Boxer armoured vehicles to the British Army. RBSL continues to invest in its site in Telford supporting local jobs and advancing defence capabilities across the country.

Earlier this year the new Rheinmetall facility was announced for Telford which is another landmark development that will restore the UK’s ability to manufacture artillery gun barrels domestically for the first time in over a decade. This investment strengthens national defence readiness and further cements Telford’s place at the heart of Britain’s sovereign defence industry.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, said: “It was an excellent visit, my first as part of the MOD team and what better way to start than by showcasing one of our top local employers, RBSL. Huge credit goes to Rheinmetall’s leadership and the incredible local workforce. Over the years, I’ve worked closely with the business and Telford & Wrekin Council on everything from site development to attracting investment. It’s a real example of partnership in action and together, we’re putting Telford at the heart of national defence, and I couldn’t be prouder. I am sure there is more to come for Telford as the UK Government increases defence spending to ensure we are safe in an ever increasingly uncertain world”

Minister Luke Pollard MP added: “Today’s visit highlights just how important Telford is to the UK’s defence sector. I was genuinely impressed by the innovation and expertise on display. The new Rheinmetall facility represents a major step forward for the UK, and it’s fantastic to see Telford leading the way. The government is determined to ensure that Defence delivers as an engine for growth; meaning new jobs, new skills, new investment and new opportunities and I know Shaun is working hard to stand up for Telford to ensure Telford gets its fair share of investment.”

John Abunassar, CEO of Rheinmetall UK said: “We are proud to welcome the Minister and showcase the dedication of our workforce delivering critical capability for the British Army. The UK Gun Hall, alongside our Boxer and Challenger 3 programmes, is proof of Rheinmetall’s long-term commitment to Britain. Together with government and industry, we are investing in sovereign capability, strengthening supply chains and preparing for the future of UK defence.”