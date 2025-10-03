Listen Live
Pupils at Greenfields Primary School receive Eco-Schools Green Flag recognition

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire school has been awarded the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag award for its efforts to promote sustainability and raise environmental awareness.

Greenfields Primary School pupils pictured with the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag
Greenfields Primary in Shrewsbury won the internationally recognised accreditation for spreading the message among its school community, including peers, staff members, and the wider local community. 

The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, has been inspiring young environmentalists for over 30 years. It has grown into a global movement, with Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation awarded to schools in more than 100 countries. In England alone, the programme reaches over one million young people each year, empowering them to make a positive impact on our planet.

At Greenfields, a pupil-led Eco-Committee, supported by teachers and governors, embraced Eco-Schools’ seven-step framework to champion positive environmental behaviours and further their school’s sustainability journey. 

The Eco-Committee kicked things off by reviewing their school environment and curriculum from an environmental perspective. They then worked together to create a detailed and impactful year-long action plan to drive meaningful change.

Their Action Plan focused on three key areas: litter, waste and biodiversity. The Eco-Committee undertook various initiatives to address these priorities, including activities such as litter picks and recycling initiatives.

Mrs Lisa Prior, headteacher, said: “We are passionate about environmental concerns at Greenfields – it is right there in the name and logo of our school. Our pupils have worked really hard to gain this accreditation and it is a wonderful reward for all their efforts.”

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, expressed: “Every year, we are amazed by the incredible efforts of young people working together to create a better future for all. Their collective impact is truly remarkable.

“If everyone approached the climate crisis with the same level of passion and determination, we could resolve it much faster and make it a problem of the past. At Keep Britain Tidy, we are delighted to recognise their achievements with the Eco-Schools Green Flag.”

