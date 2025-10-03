New walking football sessions for people living with Parkinson’s

The New Saints FC Foundation – the charity linked to Oswestry football club – has launched a new series of walking football sessions designed specifically for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Some of The New Saints FC Foundation team who will be leading the new walking football sessions

The sessions started on 9th September at the Astro Turf pitch in Cae Glas Park in Oswestry and will be held every Tuesday from 11am to midday. The sessions are open to anyone aged 16 and over who is living with Parkinson’s disease.

They will be led by The New Saints FC Foundation team of experienced coaches and have been sponsored by the Football Association of Wales and Parkinson’s UK.

Gill Jones of the Foundation said that the charity was delighted to be partnering with the FAW and Parkinson’s UK to bring the sessions to the town.

“For people living with Parkinson’s, regular physical activity is as important as medication. Walking football is a fantastic way to stay active in a safe, fun, and supportive environment.

“This low-impact sport has been shown to help manage many of the motor and non-motor symptoms of the condition,” she said.

She explained that keeping active doing activities such as this could help improve balance and co-ordination, mobility and muscle strength.

“Beyond the physical benefits, the social aspect of walking football provides an opportunity to connect with others, share experiences, and combat feelings of isolation in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere,” she added.

For further Information email info@tnsfcfoundation.org.uk, or Gill said the team would be very pleased to welcome anyone who wishes to just turn up on the day to find out more.