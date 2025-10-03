Man sentenced following violent attack on baby

A Shropshire man who attacked an eight-month-old baby while they slept has been sentenced at court yesterday, Thursday 2 October.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Shane Heighway, of Porth-y-Waen, near Oswestry, has been jailed for a “sickening” and unprovoked assault on an eight-month-old baby, which was caught on a baby monitor.

Heighway, 38, was handed a 23-month custodial sentence for the violent attack that took place in August 2024.

Detective Constable Daniel Bushell, who led the investigation, described the footage as “one of the most horrendous things I have ever seen, not only in my career but my life.”

‘Viciousness Cannot be Understated’

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Heighway was seen forcefully removing the infant from their cot before assaulting them and covering their face with his hands. The incident was captured on a baby monitor, which immediately alerted the baby’s mother, who called the police.

Response officers quickly arrested Heighway, and he was later charged with child cruelty and intentional suffocation. He pleaded guilty to the offences in June.

DC Bushell, from Shropshire’s protecting vulnerable people team, said the “viciousness of this unprovoked assault on an innocent and defenceless baby cannot be understated.”

He added: “As a police officer we expect to witness terrible things, however, this footage will be something that sticks with me for a long time.”

Good Fortune Saved Baby’s Life

Medical evidence presented to the court stated that it was purely good fortune that the injuries sustained by the baby were not fatal.

“I will be forever grateful that Heighway’s young victim escaped serious physical harm and through the efforts of the team, further harm has been prevented,” DC Bushell stated.

He thanked all involved in the case, including the response officers and his colleagues, for “bringing him to justice.”

DC Bushell concluded: “I am pleased Heighway has received a custodial sentence today, meaning a dangerous man has been put behind bars. The message this case sends to any who would harm the most vulnerable is clear – your actions will not go unnoticed, and the police will not hesitate to act.”

He further appealed: “I would ask anyone who read the details of this case to remember that behind every case number, beyond every headline and beyond the initial anger that this case provokes, is a real story involving real people, who have suffered greatly.”