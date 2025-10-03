Listen Live
Just Credit Union signs money and pensions service savings charter

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The region’s not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative announced has signed up to a Savings Charter confirming its commitment to helping local people save.

Dale Blagborough, Just Credit Union Development Officer
Dale Blagborough, Just Credit Union Development Officer

Under the charter Just Credit Union has committed to a set of principles to help raise the profile of savings in the region.

Developed through the Money and Pensions Service, the charter ensures that banks, building societies and financial service providers, like credit unions, demonstrate their commitment to helping people to save.

The charter is part of an industry-wide initiative to build a Nation of Savers.

Dale Blagborough, Just Credit Union Development Officer, said: “Helping people to save is a key driver of all credit unions.

“And whilst we offer affordable ethical loans, making it as easy as possible to save for a special occasion or an emergency is hugely important.

“We are therefore delighted to be recognised under the charter as following its five key principles.”

Under the charter Just Credit Union, who recently merged with FAIRshare Credit Union, is recognised as publicly demonstrating a commitment to building financial security through savings, support of individuals to save by understanding their financial situation and goals, give people an access to their savings buffer when they need it, keep customers informed about their savings and their options as customers; talk about saving in local communities and places of education and work.

Dale went on: “At Just Credit Union we are fully committed to helping people build financial resilience and work towards their financial goals.

“Surveys of our members shows that they feel more in control of their money, find it easy to save and are less anxious about money.

“We are proud to sign up to the Savings Charter, confirming our commitment to help people save, whatever their age, situation and savings experience.”

He added: “One of the best things about saving with Just Credit Union is you know that whilst your savings are protected, in the same way as a bank, they are being used in the local area, helping the economy and your community.”

You can learn more about Just Credit Unions savings accounts by visiting www.justcreditunion.org.

