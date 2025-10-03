Listen Live
Bedsit fire tackled by fire crews in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews were called to a property on New Street in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury late on Thursday night after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedsit.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received the emergency call classified as a ‘House Fire’ at 11.46 pm on Thursday, 2 October.

Two fire appliances from Shrewsbury Fire Station were mobilised to the scene, along with Operations and Fire Investigation officers. They were supported by the Land Ambulance Service and the Police, who were also in attendance at the incident.

Firefighters confirmed the blaze involved a bedsit on the second floor of the property.

Crews used a range of equipment to bring the fire under control, including four sets of breathing apparatus (BA), two hosereel jets, one covering jet, positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke, and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The fire was successfully extinguished, and the ‘stop message’ confirming the incident was concluded was received by the fire service at 1.05 am, just over an hour and a half after the initial call.

