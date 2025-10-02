West Mercia Police invite residents to ‘Ride Along’ with officers

West Mercia Police is re-launching its popular ‘Ride Along’ scheme, offering residents a unique, first-hand look at front-line policing across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The scheme invites members of the public to join an officer from their local Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) on patrol, providing a genuine insight into how police work to resolve issues and address concerns within the community.

SNTs are the dedicated, local face of policing, comprising police officers, special constables, police community support officers (PCSOs), and volunteers. They are focused on tackling the issues that matter most to local residents. Successful applicants for the ‘Ride Along’ scheme will accompany an SNT officer for their shift, experiencing a day-in-the-life of local policing.

- Advertisement -

Chief Inspector Matt Sanders, who is leading the initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the re-launch.

“We are very excited to re-introduce the Ride Along scheme to the public,” he said. “It is a fantastic opportunity for the residents of our three counties to have a real insight into how we police their towns and cities. We hope the scheme will strengthen relationships between police and the public and allow for one-to-one conversations while out on patrol in your area.”

Whether you’re thinking about a career in policing, keen to understand how your local area is being policed, or simply have an interest in the force’s work, you are invited to apply to join a shift.

How to Apply

The ‘Ride Along’ scheme is open to anyone aged 18 or over who lives in Shropshire, Herefordshire or Worcestershire.

For more information and details on how to apply, interested residents should visit the official West Mercia Police page.