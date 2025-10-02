Telford MP backs government decision to support Jaguar Land Rover

Shaun Davies, member of Parliament for Telford, supports the Government’s announcement this week to back Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and the supply chain that underpins them.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford

This comes after the cyber-attack JLR experienced last week which jeopardised production and halted the work of their supply chains for a number of weeks.

Since the attack Shaun has been in close contact with local companies and has many meetings with government ministers to make the case for this investment.

Shaun commented “Thousands of jobs in Telford are linked not only to JLR, but also to the many businesses who support its wider supply chain. I’m proud that government is stepping in with measures to support our local economy and help our families that rely on these jobs.

At the same time, we must confront the increasing threat posed by cyber-attacks. Our businesses, jobs, and public services require stronger protection, and Britain must take stronger action to ensure resilience and ensure digital security. This is about championing British industry whilst protecting our future prosperity.”

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “An incident such as this has incredibly widespread implications. Literally dozens of firms in the region have been negatively impacted by the cyber-attack and subsequent production halt at Jaguar Land Rover.

We know from the results of our latest quarterly economic survey here at Shropshire Chamber that cashflow remains a challenge for many employers, so there are serious concerns about the stability of the supply chain and its ability to cope when an unforeseen incident such as this occurs.”

This announcement brings good news for the productivity of JLR and that of subsequent suppliers, which is expected to resume in the coming week.