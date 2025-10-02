Telford father and son complete 30-mile charity walk

A father and son from Telford have successfully completed a challenging 30-mile charity walk, raising over £1,600 for the children’s disability charity, Children Today Charitable Trust.

Chris and Charlie Newbold

Chris Newbold and his 16-year-old son, Charlie, took on the mammoth trek after Chris was inspired by the charity’s work. Children Today was nominated as the 2024 charity of the year partner by Chris’s employer, Associated Telecom.

Taking inspiration from his beloved Leicester City FC, lifelong supporter Chris decided on a poignant route. On Friday 26th September 2025, the pair walked from Associated Telecom’s offices in Telford to The Hawthorns, the home of West Bromwich Albion Football Club. The timing coincided with Leicester City’s away fixture at the stadium.

A Personal Challenge for a Worthy Cause

Chris admitted the walk was a major personal undertaking. “I’m well-known amongst my friends and family for being ‘not very active’, so this was a huge challenge for me,” he confessed. “I’m carrying a bit of extra weight, and could do with getting more exercise, and I also suffer from plantar fasciitis, which makes walking painful.”

However, the physical difficulty was quickly put into perspective. “But compared to the daily challenges that many children face, this is nothing. I want to push myself while making a real difference,” Chris stated.

The fundraising was driven by the significant impact of the charity. “Children Today makes an incredible difference to the lives of disabled children in this region and right across the country,” he added. “I may be doing this partly for self-satisfaction, but the real reason is to raise as much money as possible for children who truly need it.”

The father and son team far exceeded their original fundraising target of £1,000, which is the average cost of a grant awarded by Children Today towards vital specialist equipment, such as adapted trikes, specialist car seats, and powered wheelchairs.

A Big Impact from a Small Charity

Emma Prescott, Charity Director at Children Today, extended her gratitude. “On behalf of all the children and families we support, we’d like to say a huge thank you to Chris for taking on this exciting challenge to raise vital funds for disabled children. It’s wonderful to see him step outside his comfort zone and channel his passion for Leicester City FC into something that will make such a difference.”

“As a small charity, challenges like these really do have a big impact,” she continued. “The funds Chris and Charlie have raised could help fund a specialist buggy – a piece of equipment that can be a lifeline for a family raising a child with a disability, giving them the freedom to get out and about together and create precious memories.”

To find out more about Chris’ fundraising challenge or to make a donation, visit: justgiving.com/page/christopher-newbold-1.