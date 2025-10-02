Mobile breast screening unit moves to new location in Newport

The mobile breast screening unit is set to move from its current location at the Cottage Care Centre in Newport to a new site at Harper Adams University in Edgmond. The unit will be based there from November until February 2026.

The mobile unit is a vital part of the breast screening service run by Shropshire Breast Screening at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The relocation is necessary as ongoing construction work at the Cottage Care Centre site cannot, on this occasion, support the logistical needs of the mobile unit.

Cat Rowlands, Lead Superintendent and Breast Screening Programme Manager, explained the move: “We looked at several options in Newport, but the mobile unit has specific space and access needs. Harper Adams University at Edgmond has helped us meet those, and we’re really grateful for their support. Thanks to them, we can keep offering breast screening locally and make it easier for people to attend.”

Ms. Rowlands also offered sincere thanks to their previous hosts: “I also want to say a heartfelt thank you to Cottage Care Centre, who’ve supported the breast screening programme for many years. Their help has been invaluable, and we’re truly grateful for everything they’ve done to make screening accessible to our community.”

Who will be screened?

Women aged 50–70 who are registered at Newport’s two GP surgeries, Wellington Road and Linden Hall, will shortly receive an appointment letter for the new site at Harper Adams. This letter will include details and a map of the new location.

Women aged 71 and over who have not had a mammogram in the last three years are encouraged to contact the Breast Screening Team to book an appointment.

For those who require step-free access, appointments remain available at the main screening centres at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH).

If you have missed an appointment or have any questions, please contact the Breast Screening Office on 01743 261080 or email shropshire.breastscreening@nhs.net.