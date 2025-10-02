Literary landmark for Ellesmere readers’ group

Book lovers in Ellesmere are celebrating a literary landmark as the town’s library readers’ group marks 25 years since it was formed.

Pictures show members of the Ellesmere Library Readers’ Group at their anniversary evening, where Heather Rodenhurst presented flowers to founder Sue Ardill who has run the group for 25 years

Founded at the turn of the century, the group is one of the oldest of its kind in Shropshire, with up to 20 members meeting monthly to share their views on a wide range of books– from classic literature to modern fiction, biographies and who- done-its.

Shropshire Council’s Library Service suppliescopies in bulk, so that each member can read and review the same title before the books are passed on to similar groups across the county.

“It’s a first-class service,” said group founder Susan Ardill, who organises the meetings with her husband Geoff and retired librarian Heather Rodenhurst.

“Unlike some book clubs, we don’t have to buy our own copies. They’re chosen for us and provided free by the council’s library headquarters staff . “Our members don’t know what they’re getting until we open the box each month, so it means that we frequently get to read some wonderful books that we might not have selected from the library shelves.”

Sue was working as a library assistant in Ellesmere when she set up the group with her senior colleague Hilary Harrison.

“Reading groups were becoming very popular at the time, and we felt we were fulfilling a need,” she explained. “Since then it’s gone from strength to strength. The people who come to our meetings have a great love of books and really enjoy talking about them. We have some lively discussions because opinions vary, of course, which makes it so interesting.”

Founder member Barbara Harrington, remembers being handed a copy of Memoirs of a Geisha by the American author Arthur Golden at the group’s first meeting in 2000.

“It was such a thrill at time,” she said, “and I’ve really enjoyed coming to the meetings ever since. Apart from the pleasure of reading the books and then sharing our thoughts about them, it’s a lovely social occasion.”

At a get-together to celebrate the silver anniversary, former librarian Heather Rodenhurst delivered a presentation looking back over 25 years. She revealed that over this period the group had turned the pages of more than 400 books, with The Book Thief, set in Nazi Germany, by Australian writer Markus Zusak, ranked overall favourite.

“Reading a book each month that’s not of our own choosing provides a great opportunity to open our minds,” she said. “It can also provide a kind of comfort sometimes, as well as encouraging us to look at different cultures, different mindsets and different eras of time. It allows us to walk in someone else’s shoes, just from the comfort of an armchair. In spite of ever-changing technology, I believe that books will still be with us in another 25 years….they’re portable pieces of joy.”