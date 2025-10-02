Explosive opening for Ercall Wood’s new science centre

A Telford secondary school has officially opened its new £9.2 million science centre… in truly explosive style.

Hannah Moyo and Eva Bates from Crudgington primary school

Pupils from seven local primary schools were invited to join the Wellington school’s own students and staff to try out a range of colourful experiments in the new building, before the ribbon was officially cut by the town’s mayor.

The launch event included exploding methane and ‘monster’ bombs, plus flaming hydrogen balloons and various other experiments designed to serve up a mix of education, enrichment and entertainment.

The three-storey science building, which has taken 18 months to complete, has 10 classrooms kitted out with the latest laboratory equipment, with a total capacity for 300 students.

It forms part of an £11 million programme of improvements carried out around the Ercall Wood campus over the past year.

Principal Nick Murphy said: “This is not just the unveiling of bricks, mortar and laboratories – it is the beginning of a new chapter in our school’s journey, filled with curiosity, discovery and innovation.

“Science has always been about asking questions. With these new facilities, our students will have the space, tools and inspiration to seek out the answers for themselves.

“These laboratories are not just classrooms, they are workshops for ideas, launchpads for innovation, and places where imagination can meet evidence.”

He added: “Who knows? The next great breakthrough might start right here, in this very building.”

Among the local primary schools which sent pupils to take part in the launch day experiments were Wrekin View, Crudgington, Shortwood, Wrockwardine Wood, Meadows, Lawley Village and Lawley Primary.